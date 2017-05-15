After enduring weeks of emotionally draining testimony at the murder trial of his nephew's killer, Ottawa lawyer Paul Champ says the justice system needs to be more sensitive to the families of victims of violent crime.

On Friday a jury found 24-year-old Carson Morin guilty of murdering Michael Wassill in 2013.

Wassill, 20, died in hospital after he was slashed in the throat while trying to protect a woman who was living with him at his Orléans home.

'I think that some of the players in the justice system aren't as sensitive to families as they could be.' - Paul Champ

"No one can image what it's like going through that process," Champ told host Hallie Cotnam on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Monday.

"How gruelling it is day after day, after day, after day, to hear people — strangers — talking about your loved one."

The trial began Feb. 8 and spanned 13 weeks. Court heard from several witnesses including the woman who was living with Wassill, Wassill's friends and Morin, who testified in his own defence.

Sitting through that testimony was difficult for the entire family, Champ said, but so was the long wait for the trial to begin.

"We had to wait for four years for this trial even though the attacker was arrested hours after the attack and there were eye witnesses and blood on his clothes," Champ said.

Nephew set an example

Champ said it was particularly difficult to explain the attack and the trial to his kids, Wassill's cousins, who often played video games with Wassill.

Michael Wassill, 20, died after being slashed in the throat at his home on Fernleaf Crescent in Orléans in May 2013. (Photo provided by Wassill's family)

Champ said his nephew was setting a brave example when he was attacked.

"A lot of his friends were telling him that this guy was dangerous. Michael was aware of that, but he was going to do the right thing to protect his friend no matter what," he said, referring to the woman who had been living in Wassill's home when the attack occurred.

"That's a great example for my kids, and something I hope they carry with them."

Wassill was a also a musician, Champ said. He described his nephew as a bright young man who was always asking questions and who never accepted anything he read or heard without checking it first.

The guilty verdict hasn't provided the closure the family hoped for, Champ said.

"After the trial it was just a bit of a hollow feeling," he said. "We were moving towards the end and wanting it to be over and thinking there was going to be a big sense of relief. There was some relief, but no verdict can bring your loved one back."

Family trying to forget killer

With the trial behind them, Champ said the family is trying to focus on the positive.

His sister, Wassill's mother, has been speaking with other families who have lost loved ones to crime, to help them prepare for the trial process.

Carson Morin, pictured here in a courtroom sketch drawn in February 2017, was charged with first-degree murder in the 2013 slashing death of 20-year-old Michael Wassill. (Lauren Foster-Macleod/CBC)

Champ is familiar with the court process from his own work on human rights cases, but said being a member of the victim's family provided him with new insight.

"It definitely changed my view on some things," Champ said. "I think that some of the players in the justice system aren't as sensitive to families as they could be."

As for Morin, first-degree murder convictions carry a mandatory life sentence, with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

Champ said the family is trying to forget about Wassill's killer as quickly as possible.

"Now that it's over we don't have to think about him anymore. We're just thinking about the memories that we have of Michael," Champ said.