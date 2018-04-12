Uganda's high commissioner furious over vote to save damaged building

Uganda's high commissioner in Ottawa is outraged over a city committee's decision to forbid the demolition of a former consulate building in Sandy Hill that was once home to Lester B. Pearson.

The two-storey red brick building on Cobourg Street is owned by the Ugandan government, and was used as that country's high commission to Canada from 1985 until 2014, when it was declared unsafe.

The building has cracks from the foundation up to the roof. - Ugandan High Commissioner Joy Acheng

It's been sitting in an increasingly dilapidated state ever since, with serious foundation problems and mould resulting from water damage.

The Ugandan government wants to demolish the building and build a new high commission in its place, but on Thursday Ottawa's built heritage sub-committee threw a wrench in that plan, ignoring the advice of both the city's own professional heritage planners and a third-party engineering firm, who agreed the building is in such bad shape it isn't worth repairing.

"The committee members were very unfair not to consider the technical report," said Ugandan High Commissioner Joy Acheng following the committee's decision to save the building from the wrecking ball.

High commissioner confronted councillor

Acheng confronted Coun. Matthieu Fleury, denying her government had willingly allowed the building to fall into disrepair, instead blaming the crumbling foundation on the unique soil conditions in Sandy Hall.

"The building has cracks from the foundation up to the roof," Acheng said.

The engineer's report pegged the cost of repairing the building at $1 million, far beyond earlier estimates.

"We recognize that maintaining properties, especially heritage properties, can be very costly," said Fleury, who represents the area. "It's not an excuse to abandon them and not properly do the repairs that are needed to make the building structurally sound."

But Judah Mulalu, the architect hired to design Uganda's new high commission, disagreed.

Judah Mulalu is the architect hired by the Ugandan high commission to design a new building at 231 Cobourg St. (Laura Osman/ CBC) "It's past the threshold of reasonable to try to rehabilitate the building," he said. "There has to be some kind of threshold of reason."

Former home of Lester B. Pearson

Committee chair Coun. Tobi Nussbaum and Coun. Marianne Wilkinson were the only committee members to vote in favour of demolition.

Though the building itself doesn't have much in the way of obvious heritage character, it was once the home of former Canadian prime minister Lester B. Pearson, who resided there in 1957, when he was awarded the Nobel Prize for his role in the development of the UN's peacekeeping force.

The structure, while not individually designated as a heritage site, is officially designated under a section of the Ontario Heritage Act as part of the Wilbrod/Laurier Heritage Conservation District.

If the building is saved it will become part of a "street museum" dedicated to the lives of former prime ministers.

If the city's plannning committee and council uphold the sub-committee's decision, the Ugandan high commission will hire and lawyer to appeal, the high commissioner said.