Police are warning residents of a recent scam involving a fake Uber driver operating in downtown Ottawa, specifically in the ByWard Market area.

In a media release, police said they've received multiple reports of a suspect approaching people on the street and offering rides after identifying himself as an Uber driver.

Police said the suspect typically waits in his car late at night and watches for people who may be looking for a taxi. He approaches people before they have had a chance to actually request a ride through the Uber app, the media release said.

The suspect, upon driving the victim to their requested location, allegedly asks for payment via a debit or credit card, and records the card information and PIN.

Upon getting the victim's financial information, police said the suspect visits an ATM and withdraws large amounts of money.

No physical description of the suspect has been released as there could be several different perpetrators, police said.

Police could not disclose the amount of money that has been stolen, a spokesperson said Wednesday.