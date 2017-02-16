​The City of Ottawa is reviewing a second ride-hailing company for potential approval, less than one year after allowing Uber drivers to legally pick up passengers.

Roger Chapman, chief of the city's bylaw and regulatory services, announced the review as part of a broader update he delivered Thursday morning at a meeting of the city's community and protective services committee.

Chapman did not say which second company has made the application, saying only it's small and locally operated.

The company is not Lyft, which is available in hundreds of U.S. cities and has positioned itself as Uber's main competitor.

Lyft has not yet expanded into Canada, according to its online list of cities where it operates.

Analyzing Uber data

As part of his update, Champan said since Uber was officially legalized in October 2016, the city has been receiving data "on a daily basis" from the company.

The city has also hired an analyst whose specific job is to interpret that data.

Officers have carried out several hundred street checks since Uber was legalized, said Champan, to ensure drivers are not taking cash fares or picking up passengers hailing taxis.

Chapman said the city laid eight "really insignificant" charges against three drivers in the months since the service was legalized. There are approximately 3,000 Uber drivers currently operating in Ottawa.

'Breaking point'

Taxi driver Tony Hajjar, a vocal opponent of Uber's legalization during last year's contentious debate, told the committee Thursday there were concerns that Uber drivers were picking up passengers near taxi stands — specifically at the Canadian Tire Centre and the Ottawa International Airport.

Many Uber drivers are former taxi drivers, said Hajjar, who know where taxi stands are and park nearby, siphoning off taxi fares.

"There's going to be a breaking point, and I'm sure you don't want to see our breaking point. It is getting so tough on the taxi industry right now," Hajjar said.

Chapman said the city has been monitoring Uber drivers at two local taxi stands, at the urging of the local taxi drivers' union.

So far no Uber drivers have been non-compliant, he said.

Hajjar also apologized profusely at Thursday's committee meeting for an emotional outburst he made after Uber's legalization was decided.

"I know you will remember the way I blew up at the city council [meeting]. I do apologize," Hajjar said. "But I hope you realize the shock of realizing that [taxi drivers] had lost everything on that day. It was hard on all of us to accept."