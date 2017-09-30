Exactly one year ago, city bylaws allowed Uber to be licensed as a private transportation company in Ottawa.

Debates on whether to ban the ride hailing service got heated in the months leading up to the legislation.

The company operated illegally for two years before being given an official OK a few days after the new bylaw came into effect.

Now, over five millions trips have been made by the 3,500 drivers in the capital region.

We asked you whether you love or hate Uber in Ottawa, here's what you had to say.

Love! It's the best way to get around town! — @Emily_Valrite

Better than the taxi. — @Madderhatter67

I like the convenience, but hate their business practices. Hard to say. — @knoxyouout

i wouldn’t say love, especially after last night’s experience but it is a great option. — @justmekristy75

Only used it a handful of times but was always satisfied. — @GrahameRDavis

Its way better than Ottawa taxis — @jonmorel3000