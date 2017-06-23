Canada Day in Ottawa just got a little more Irish.

Rock stars Bono and The Edge from U2 will be performing a song on Parliament Hill on Canada Day during the early show, the Department of Canadian Heritage announced Friday, though it's not known what that song will be.

The duo joins Gordon Lightfoot, Alessia Cara and Cirque du Soleil on the Hill next Saturday, in addition to other performers spread across Canada taking part in a national broadcast on CBC.

U2, which also includes Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr., are in the midst of a world tour, performing their classic album The Joshua Tree in its entirety.

They're playing Cleveland, Ohio, July 1 and there is no Ottawa date.