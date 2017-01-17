Twenty-six years ago today, people in Ottawa woke up to a city gripped by bomb scares and added security measures as a result of the U.S.-led attack on Iraq the night before.

For months, the world had been anxiously expecting war in the Middle East following Iraq's invasion of neighbouring Kuwait on Aug. 2, 1990.

In the wake of the invasion and the annexation that followed, the United States assembled a military force of more than 30 countries, including Canada, to protect Saudi Arabia and liberate Kuwait.

Massive bombardment

On Jan. 16, 1991, Operation Desert Storm began with explosive fury as coalition war planes began a massive bombardment of Iraq that lasted weeks, eventually leading to a ground war that expelled Iraq from Kuwait.

Ottawa did not escape the shock waves and fear of retaliation of those tense times, as you'll see in in the CBC report above.