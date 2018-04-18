Millhaven inmate charged with murder of fellow prisoner

Police have charged an inmate at a maximum-security prison near Kingston, Ont., with murder after the death of a fellow prisoner.

Tyler Hunter, 25, was charged April 14 with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Kozovski at the Millhaven Institution in Bath, Ont.

Kozovski, 49, was found dead the day before.

He had been serving an indeterminate sentence since December 2017.

More than 50 convictions

Kozovski was convicted in 2016 of sexual assault and uttering death threats after he groped a 77-year-old man staying a Toronto shelter, then threatened to strangle the arresting officer with his handcuffs.

According to the January 2018 decision that declared him a dangerous offender, Kozovski had more than 50 convictions dating to 1984, most of which took place in Toronto.

He also suffered from mental health issues, including bipolar and schizoaffective disorders, and had a "long-standing and prolific" history of alcohol and drug use.

Hunter has been serving an 11-year sentence for multiple offences, including attempted murder and assaulting a peace officer, said Correctional Service Canada spokesperson Isabelle Robitaille.

Hunter's sentence began in July 2014, Robitaille said.

Ontario Provincial Police said Hunter made a court appearance by video on April 15.

He remains in custody, OPP said.