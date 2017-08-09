Ottawa police said two people have been arrested in Toronto in the homicide of 19-year-old Ahmad Afrah, bringing the total number of people charged in the young man's death to four.

Afrah's body was found at the bottom of an Ottawa apartment complex at 415 MacLaren St. on May 15. At the time police said he either fell or jumped to his death.

Police said in a news release Daniel Mattnai Jean-Charles, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in Toronto this week. Both are from Ottawa and were on Canada-wide arrest warrants.

Jean-Charles is now in police custody and appeared in court Wednesday. The 16-year-old boy — who cannot be named due to his age — is being sent to Ottawa later this week.

Previously, a 16-year-old girl turned herself in to Ottawa police on May 26. And on May 18, police arrested the first suspect, 29-year-old Liban Gure.

Somerset Ward Councillor, Catherine McKenney is calling for a "dedicated" security posted at 415 MacLaren following a recent homicide and violent assault. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

All four suspects have been charged with one count each of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call the Ottawa Police Service Major Crime unit at 613-236-1222 extension 5493.

Afrah's death was the city's third homicide of 2017.