2 new parks open at former CFB Rockcliffe base

Two new parks opened Saturday at the former CFB Rockcliffe base east of downtown Ottawa.

The Canada Lands Company opened the parks at Wateridge Village, which is expected to eventually be home to around 10,000 residents.

The new parks are an important addition to the residential development on the former base, Mayor Jim Watson said in a press release.

"The new green space will serve as a recreation area for children and their families, and will be enjoyed by the community for generations to come," he said.

​One of the two parks will be named after Willa Walker, who commanded the women's division of the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War.

The larger of the two parks is named Alliance Park, which refers to the history between the Algonquins of Ontario and the military in the area.

It will feature a design that commemorates Canada's 150th anniversary.

The parks feature new amenities for the community, including a splash pad, gathering space with seating, play structures and recreational spaces.