Ottawa police are investigating a video posted online Sunday night showing a man breaking a taxi's rear window with his bare hand.

The video was shot at the intersection of Clarence Street and ByWard Market Square and was shared on Twitter Sunday at about 9:40 p.m. by a user identified as @jaylencarroll29.

The video shows a dark car on Clarence Street behind a dark Toyota hatchback Blueline taxi with the number 1061 visible on its side. One of the vehicle's horns blares while a group of young men watch, shouting and laughing at the spectacle.

Eventually the car's driver gets out, walks up to the taxi and smashes its rear window with his right hand, shattering the glass.

(CBC News has removed the audio.)

Man smashes taxi's rear window in ByWard Market0:18

The man has dark hair and a dark beard, and was wearing light blue jeans with a white, long-sleeved, button-up dress shirt featuring black trim and a black breast pocket.

By Monday afternoon, the Twitter video had been shared 400 times.