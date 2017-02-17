Ontario's public broadcaster will not eliminate its over-the-air signal for areas outside of Toronto, reversing a decision announced just 16 days ago.

TVO revealed a plan to save $1 million per year by decommissioning eight over-the-air transmitters in Ottawa, Belleville, Chatham, Cloyne, Kitchener, London, Thunder Bay and Windsor.

Eight jobs would have been eliminated as a result. Only TVO's transmitter in Toronto was going to be maintained in order to fulfil the requirements of its CRTC licence.

On Jan. 25, TVO had said the decision would affect less than one per cent of households in Ontario, but reaction was swift and harsh.

Ontario viewers shared their anger on social media and backlash also included Liberal MPP John Fraser.

Fraser sent a letter to Education Minister Mitzie Hunter urging her to reverse the broadcaster's decision to permanently shut down eight transmitters in Ontario.

Fraser reacted to the decision reversal on Twitter Friday.

Thanks to @tvo and minister @MitzieHunter for listening pic.twitter.com/x8H0xosSNC — @JohnFraserOS

In the Friday news release, TVO said the provincial government agreed to give the broadcaster an additional $1 million in order to continue to operate the transmitters.