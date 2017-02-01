Ontario's public broadcaster is about to become less available to the public.

TVO is eliminating its over-the-air signal throughout the province on July 31, with the exception of Toronto in an effort to save $1 million a year.

"This announcement reflects the reality of today's media environment," said TVO Chief Executive Officer Lisa de Wilde in a news release.

"TVO has to make tough choices about where to allocate resources in order to move forward with the strategic priorities of digital learning and high-quality current-affairs journalism, as well as cover inflationary pressures."

8 jobs eliminated

TVO Chief Executive Officer Lisa de Wilde says the broadcaster's decision to end its over-the-air signal "reflects the reality of today’s media environment”. (TVO)

TVO will decommission eight over-the-air transmitters in Ottawa, Belleville, Chatham, Cloyne, Kitchener, London, Thunder Bay and Windsor. Eight jobs will be eliminated as a result. Only TVO's transmitter in Toronto will be maintained in order to fulfil the requirements of its CRTC licence.

As a result, television viewers outside Toronto who rely on an over-the-air signal will no longer be able to tune into TVO for the first time since the broadcaster began operating in 1970.

Viewers who subscribe to cable or satellite TV will still be able to watch TVO. Individual programs will continue to be available online.

TVO said the decision will affect less than one per cent of households in Ontario, but that's when access to programs online is taken into account.

For those who wish to actually sit down in front of their television rather than a digital device to watch TVO, the extent of the impact will be greater. In a report issued last year, Toronto-based Convergence Research Group estimated the number of Canadian households without cable or satellite service was approximately 25 per cent.