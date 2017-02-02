Ontarians want their TVO.

That's been the reaction on social media after the public broadcaster announced it would be eliminating its over-the-air signal outside of Toronto this summer — all in an attempt to save $1 million a year.

As part of the plan, TVO will decommission eight over-the-air transmitters in Ottawa, Belleville, Chatham, Cloyne, Kitchener, London, Thunder Bay and Windsor.

Only TVO's transmitter in Toronto will be maintained, in order to fulfil the requirements of the broadcaster's CRTC licence. The decision means viewers outside Toronto who rely on a free, over-the-air signal will no longer be able to tune into TVO for the first time since the broadcaster began operating in 1970.

'I grew up on TVO'

After news broke of the decision, people on the CBC Ottawa Facebook page chimed in with how unhappy they were about it.

"I grew up on TVO. I didn't have cable and it was the only interesting channel," wrote Caroline Rodriguez. "[It] taught me so much and helped improve my English. I hate that they're doing this."

Jackie Kokaua echoed those sentiments, calling TVO "a staple" for her children.

"Many people (including myself) are moving away from cable," wrote Kokaua. "And TVO dropping over-the-air transmission means their programming becomes less accessible. Too bad."

Ontarians weren't just sharing their frustration on social media, however: as of Wednesday morning, about 200 people had signed an online petition calling on TVO to rescind their decision.

That said, at least one respondent noted that — in order to keep TVO's programming standards high — cutting over-the-air transmission from their budget might not be the worst idea.

That argument is similar to the one Lisa de Wilde, the broadcaster's CEO, wrote in a press release.

"TVO has to make tough choices about where to allocate resources in order to move forward with the strategic priorities of digital learning and high-quality current-affairs journalism, as well as cover inflationary pressures," she said.

The over-the-air signal is expected to go dead by July 31, 2017.