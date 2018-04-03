Turkey ruffles feathers in downtown Ottawa

A turkey has been spotted wandering the streets in downtown Ottawa this morning.

So there's a turkey on the loose in downtown Ottawa... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/GoFBJwpsIJ">pic.twitter.com/GoFBJwpsIJ</a> —@AccidentalCity

The volunteer organization Safe Wings Ottawa used social media to ask pedestrians not to chase the turkey into traffic and motorists to drive safely.

DOWNTOWN TURKEY: Metcalfe and Albert. I love Ottawa. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OTTTRAFFIC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OTTTRAFFIC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottwalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottwalk</a> <a href="https://t.co/ms9S8f5dpW">pic.twitter.com/ms9S8f5dpW</a> —@DougHempstead

CBC Ottawa traffic reporter Doug Hempstead got pretty excited.

There's a Wild Turkey wandering downtown in Bank & Slater area. Please don't chase her into traffic, and be careful driving. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OC_Transpo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@oc_transpo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@SafeWingsOtt