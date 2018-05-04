Bloom will follow gloom, Tulip Festival organizers say

There may not be much in the way of tulips to tiptoe through this week, but Canadian Tulip Festival organizers are betting the blooms will arrive just in time.

Tina Liu, the National Capital Commission landscape architect in charge of the flowers, said the cooler and wetter weather this April was a good antidote to earlier weather.

"In March, I was a little bit nervous because of the warmer weather, but it's actually nice that in April, we got a little cool down period," she said.

Tina Liu is the National Capital Commission landscape architect in charge of tulips. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Liu said the temperatures never dropped to the point of stunting the flowers and their bloom should still be close to the beginning of the festival.

Worried calls

Henry Storgaard, chair of the Canadian Tulip Festival, said the organization has been receiving phone calls and emails ahead of next week's festival.

"Everybody's looking at their garden and they're analyzing where the tulips are in terms of budding, so we are getting a lot of inquiries," he said.

Jantine Van Kregten, spokesperson for Ottawa Tourism, said the calls typically come from last-minute trip planners since visitors from China, Germany or the United States have already booked their stays.

"Where we do some differences is from the near markets, like Montreal or Toronto, where they could decide to come the first weekend or the second weekend of the festival," she said.

Liu said the nearly 1 million flowers are planted from varieties that will bloom in the early, middle and late season to ensure an unfolding of colour during the festival.

She said the sunshine and heat will have a surprising and sudden effect on the tulips in the coming week.

Later window for flower-watchers

Michel Gauthier, the executive director of the Canadian Tulip Festival, said flowers are also being shipped in from "friendly" countries as part of the festival.

He didn't express any doubts about the festival's opening day, May 11.

Michel Gauthier, executive director of the Canadian Tulip Festival, says a later bloom this year might mean tulips last past the end of the 2018 edition of the festival. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"Last year, we had tulips on the weekend prior to the festival. This year, I think we'll have tulips on the weekend post-festival," he said.

The NCC said its concession operations, including washrooms, will be open for the festival, whether it's raining, shining, blooming or just budding.

It runs until Victoria Day, May 21.