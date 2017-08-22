The most powerful storm of the summer season gave much of Ottawa a rude awakening Tuesday morning, as golf ball-sized hail and intense wind gusts rolled through the National Capital Region.

A tornado watch issued by Environment Canada at 9:22 a.m. was still in effect for Ottawa as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. The tornado watch also stretches from Renfrew and Prescott-Russell to Brockville.

The weather agency is warning residents isolated tornadoes are possible and that "this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."

Here's a look at how the storm was captured by residents on social media.

The storm took a toll in and around the Ottawa Airport. The Airport Parkway was littered with debris from downed trees, prompting Ottawa police to temporarily close the roadway to drivers.

A police officer watches traffic drive by a downed tree on the Airport Parkway after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the region on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (David Richard/CBC)

A downed tree lies on the Airport Parkway on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (David Richard/CBC)

.@CBCOttawa The view from gate 20 at #YOW. The airport power goes out part way through. pic.twitter.com/Fg53JsLghn — @eliabb

Torrential downpours also caught some tourists on Parliament Hill off guard.

La pluie est si forte que les gardes du Parlement ont laissé entrer les touristes par la porte du centre #polcan #ottawa pic.twitter.com/XqMItsGJWL — @pvfoisy

Check out the size of that hail.

Wow! Hail pic from Bank St. Courtesy @Bassima2003 pic.twitter.com/kaed72OfoK — @BlacksWeather

The #hail in #ottawa woke me up this morning. Street looked like a river. So intense, and over in 10 mins. #ottnews #nepean pic.twitter.com/sEqoF7yEXU — @smf7e

The rain was also quite heavy at times.

A little pause from motorcycle training #ottweather #apocalypse #posteclipseevents pic.twitter.com/OlzudMDWlG — @TheBeardedCop

What a crazy storm! Roads like rivers in Hull! @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/EjLntY0lUa — @kvallevand

The Hull sector of Gatineau was also hit hard by the storm.

Ottawa firefighters said they were busy with the wacky weather Tuesday after a house was hit by lightning and three hydro poles caught fire.