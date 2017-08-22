The most powerful storm of the summer season gave much of Ottawa a rude awakening Tuesday morning, as golf ball-sized hail and intense wind gusts rolled through the National Capital Region.

A tornado watch issued by Environment Canada at 9:22 a.m. was still in effect for Ottawa as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. The tornado watch also stretches from Renfrew and Prescott-Russell to Brockville.

The weather agency is warning residents isolated tornadoes are possible and that "this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."

Here's a look at how the storm was captured by residents on social media. 

The storm took a toll in and around the Ottawa Airport. The Airport Parkway was littered with debris from downed trees, prompting Ottawa police to temporarily close the roadway to drivers.

Damage from thunderstorm in Ottawa on Aug. 22, 2017

A police officer watches traffic drive by a downed tree on the Airport Parkway after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the region on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (David Richard/CBC)

Downed tree on Airport Parkway in Ottawa Aug. 22, 2017

A downed tree lies on the Airport Parkway on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (David Richard/CBC)

Torrential downpours also caught some tourists on Parliament Hill off guard. 

Check out the size of that hail. 

The rain was also quite heavy at times.

The Hull sector of Gatineau was also hit hard by the storm.

Ottawa firefighters said they were busy with the wacky weather Tuesday after a house was hit by lightning and three hydro poles caught fire.