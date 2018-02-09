A wayward wheel from a truck on Highway 417 bounced over the median and hit two vehicles, according to the OPP.

Ottawa Fire Services said around 11:14 a.m. firefighters were en route to the scene on the eastbound highway near the Parkdale Avenue ramp.

Ottawa OPP said a four or six-wheel delivery truck heading westbound lost one of its front tires.

The tire hit another vehicle going the same direction, then bounced over the median and hit an eastbound vehicle, which propelled it back over the median again.

Paramedics say no one was injured. Police weren't able to describe the extent of the damage right away.

The incident is being investigated by the Ministry of Transportation and the OPP.