Burning truck scorches Highway 401 near Napanee

A transport truck was destroyed by fire near Napanee, Ont., Wednesday morning, damaging a section of Highway 401 severely enough to force its closure for resurfacing.

Detour in place while highway closed for resurfacing

CBC News ·
This truck caught fire after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont., damaging the road surface. (Ontario Provincial Police)

The truck caught fire and "completely burned" following a single-vehicle collision around 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Palace Road exit, Ontario Provincial Police said. 

Police estimate the repairs will be completed and normal traffic will resume around 5 p.m.

In the meantime OPP are asking motorists to exit at Palace Road and take County Road 2 to County Road 4.

No injuries were reported, and OPP did not say what the truck was carrying.

