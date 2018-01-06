A truck driver has been charged with careless driving after he crashed through a steel barrier on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., and spilled lumber across the eastbound lanes.

Ontario Provincial Police say the rollover happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The man was heading west near the Gardiners Road exit when he lost control and crashed through the barrier separating eastbound and westbound traffic, OPP said.

Lumber spilled from the truck and ended up on the highway, causing traffic to be detoured, police said.

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Quebec, suffered minor injuries.

He was charged with a single count of careless driving and is expected to appear in court in Kingston, police said.