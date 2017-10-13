On Thursday, a Crown prosecutor in the Basil Borutski trial showed the jury a letter sent to one of the three victims a day before she was killed.

The letter, addressed to Carol Culleton, talks of the "flame that once burned bright" between the victim and the writer and goes on to say the author was "betrayed" by a "false friend."

Court heard Thursday neighbours dropped off the letter to Culleton's brother, Kevin Culleton, in the days after her killing. The envelope was postmarked in Palmer Rapids, Ont. Earlier in the trial, the jury heard Borutski lived in Palmer Rapids at the time of the killings.

The bodies of Culleton, 66, Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, and 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam were found at three separate locations in and around the community of Wilno, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2015.

Borutski, now 59, faces three counts of first-degree murder. He has refused to speak since the onset of his trial and the court has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

On Friday, the nine-page letter to Culleton was entered as an exhibit at the trial. Below are photos of the letter.