Sometimes news headlines grab our eyes and we can't hit the "share" button quick enough.

There were a few of those in Ottawa throughout 2016 — some you may remember and some you won't.

Here's a list of the top four.

Man finds entire home's contents in his driveway

This big pile of housewares was left on an Ottawa man's driveway, which trapped him at home for most of the day. (CBC News)

On a wintry morning in early March, Kit Pullen walked outside his Ottawa home to find boxes upon boxes of material randomly stacked up outside his garage.

After some phone calls and investigation, Pullen discovered that it was the result of a rental 'scam'.

Here is some video from that day.

We also caught up with the woman who owned the belongings.

Pro-rape, anti-feminist blogger not welcome in Ottawa

Daryush Valizadeh, known as Roosh V, has been known to share pro-rape, anti-feminist views through his website and social media accounts. (YouTube)

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson made some waves when he tweeted about Roosh V, an American blogger known for his pro-rape and anti-feminist views, who was scheduled to hold an event in Ottawa.

Watson strongly condemned the blogger and stated he would not be welcome in Canada's capital.

Police enforce one-metre rule between bikes, vehicles

Drivers need to leave one metre of room between their vehicles and cyclists they pass as of September 2015. (CBC)

Sharing the road was a major story in Ottawa and Gatineau in 2016. New cycling lanes have opened and new rules have been introduced.

One new rule: Vehicles must remain one metre away from cyclists while driving.

This caused some uproar as drivers worried about narrow roads such as Somerset Street West and Bank Street where vehicles also park on the road.

We then followed as police enforced the rule.

Jody Mitic's pro-gun tweet raises questions

Innes Ward Coun. Jody Mitic said he had "no regrets" after tweeting a picture of two guns he purchased for himself and his wife just two days after a 20-year-old man was shot to death. (CBC News)

Jody Mitic was a Canadian sniper in Afghanistan and is now an Ottawa city councillor.

He is an unspoken advocate for gun rights in Canada and an avid gun collector.

In March, he tweeted a photo of his and hers guns for him and his wife with the hashtag: #pewpew.

The head of the Ottawa Police Services Board and the Ottawa police chief were not happy about the pro-gun tweet, but Mitic did not back down.

He explained his reasoning in an interview with CBC Ottawa TV news anchor Adrian Harewood.

We also followed Mitic as he attended a gun range in Ottawa's west end.