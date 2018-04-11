Tree said to be one of the tallest in Ottawa comes down

An eastern cottonwood tree estimated to be more than 100 years old is being cut down from the backyard of a Rochester Street home over concerns falling branches might damage nearby properties.

The tree is more than three metres in diameter and stands about 35 metres tall. Its canopy can be seen towering above properties from several streets away.

The tree — a Carolinian poplar species with heart-shaped leaves and pointed tips — was planted around 1901 by the home's original builder and owner Michael Doherty, who was a CPR engineer, according to current owner Lynn Griffiths.

Most of the tree is in Griffith's backyard on Rochester Street, but a small portion is on the property of neighbour David Maclaren, who lives behind her on Elm Street.

The two families therefore co-own the tree.

Lynn Griffiths says the century-old Eastern Cottonwood is part of the family. 0:39

'It's bittersweet'

Griffiths was feeling melancholy Tuesday, watching a worker place a sling, attached to a crane, around a large limb and begin cutting through the gnarly bark with a chainsaw.

"It's bittersweet. It's like part of the family," she said. "My wedding pictures were taken against it, my children's christening pictures were taken against it, so it's tough to see it go."

David Maclaren, who co-owns the tree with a neighbour, said a falling branch caused 'serious' damage to his car in 2011. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

Over the years the Griffiths, who have lived in the house since 1980, hired arborists to examine and prune the tree several times, twice "radically." Six years ago, as a precaution, she had wire cables attached to prevent sections from falling and damaging property.

"I didn't want to see the tree go. I had really hoped we could save it but I also didn't want to put neighbours in a position of risk," she said.

But Maclaren, whose parking area and house back onto the tree, said a dead limb fell on his car in 2011 and caused "serious" damage to his car.

Planting a new tree

Over the last couple of years Maclaren said he hired different arborists to examine the tree and that they came to a consensus that it wasn't worth keeping.

"It's not dead but it's past its peak and it's failing, and given the age of it, it wasn't worth the risk," he said.

"I'm sad to see the tree go but happy that the process of getting rid of the tree is done. You have the danger of a tree 80 feet up in the air coming down on you."

One of the old tree's owners says it was failing and in danger of falling on a neighbour 0:35

The tree removal process is slow but methodical, and should take about three days to complete.

Griffiths hopes to plant another tree near where the cottonwood is coming down. A local craftsman has offered to create a bowl from the harvested wood for her, and her sons will have tables made from some of it.

"I'd like to sort of honour the tree by reclaiming some of the wood," Griffiths said. "The tree is absolutely going to live on."