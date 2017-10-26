Treasury Board president Scott Brison is expected to announce later today that his department will begin to work out an agreement with public service unions to include all contraceptives under the Public Service Health Care Plan, CBC News has learned.

The presidents of the two biggest unions — the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) — were notified Wednesday night, according to a Treasury Board source.

The current health-care plan does not cover non-oral contraceptives, so other birth control methods, such as the patch and intrauterine devices, have to be paid out of pocket.

The unions must come to a consensus with the department before a new contraceptive plan can be approved. If an agreement is reached quickly, the changes could be implemented as early as January.

The Treasury Board manages the health plan and is in charge of alterations or amendments to it.

The announcement comes days after PSAC president Robyn Benson appeared on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning, and said she wanted to restart negotiations with the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat to modernize the union's health-care plan.

"It's 2017 now, so I don't think we should be forcing women to take birth control pills if it's not appropriate for them," she said on Monday.