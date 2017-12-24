The unpredictability of winter roads and airports can make holiday travelling an adventure — and embarking upon that journey with pets is an entirely different story.

CBC Radio's All in a Day sat down with Dr. Jaipal Dahiya, an Ottawa-based veterinarian, last week to bring you the best travel tips for your furry family members.

Here are a few things Dahiya wants you to know.

Check flight requirements

If you're taking your pet on a plane, Dahiya recommends having a thorough conversation with your airline first.

That's because different carriers have specific requirements for how big your pet's travel crate must be.

He also recommends calling in advance to make sure there's room on the plane for your pet.

Taking your cat or dog on a plane? Make sure you have the right-sized crate, Dahiya says. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Have proper certifications

Not having the correct certification is one of the most common mistakes international travellers make, Dahiya says.

Each country has its own requirements in terms of documentation, and travellers are advised to get their pet's paperwork in order before they leave.

Documentation isn't needed for travel in Canada, he adds.

As well, Dahiya suggests overseas travellers get their pets vaccinated before their trip so that they're properly protected from disease.

Know the adoption rules

Adopting a pet while travelling? You may need to apply for an import permit, Dahiya says.

Without one, your newest member of your family may be denied entry back to Canada — and could also be placed into quarantine.

Even worse, failing to have the right permit might lead to a second unplanned trip, he adds.

"You may need to take [the animal] back to the country of origin," Dahiya says.