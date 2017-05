A 21-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident near the University of Ottawa early Thursday morning.

An ambulance passing the area of King Edward Avenue and Laurier Avenue E. was flagged down by the stabbing victim around 5 a.m., according to paramedic supervisor François Côté.

The victim was in serious but stable condition upon arrival at hospital, Côté said.

No other details were immediately available.