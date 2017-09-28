A transport truck driver fell asleep at the wheel and ended up heading east in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Gananoque, Ont., early Thursday morning, Leeds County OPP said.

OPP received a report of a truck travelling in the wrong direction around 12:40 a.m., and found the truck pulled over on the shoulder of the divided highway.

The 25-year-old driver from Brampton, Ont., admitted to police that he'd fallen asleep at the wheel.

The man has been charged with careless driving.

Police said there were no injuries resulting from the incident.