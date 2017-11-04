As he stood waiting at a Gatineau bus stop Friday morning, David Pouliot had no trouble coming up with his top local irritant: his seemingly endless daily commute.

"It's long. It's very long."

University of Ottawa student David Pouliot's daily commute by bus takes 90 minutes. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

The University of Ottawa student's typical trip downtown is 90 minutes long and standing room only. Pouliot said public transit will be top of mind when he goes to vote in Sunday's municipal election.

One of the candidates vying for Gatineau's top job, Denis Tassé, said his own survey of some 3,000 residents shows Pouliot is far from alone.

Tassé also spent one morning last week at a Gatineau bus stop, but he wasn't waiting for a ride; he was greeting voters with free coffee, a handshake and a promise to inject $4 million into Gatineau's public transit system if he's elected mayor.

The longtime businessman and 12-year veteran of Gatineau City Council has made transit one of his key issues, too.

"They're planning for maybe a train in 12, 15, 20 years, but I want to know ... what do we do now?" Tassé demanded, referring to incumbent mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin's vision for a new light rail system that will eventually connect to Ottawa's Confederation Line.

Denis Tassé is a 12-year veteran of Gatineau city council. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

5 candidates for mayor

The other candidates hoping to replace Pedneaud-Jobin are Sylvie Goneau, Clément Bélanger and Rémi Bergeron.

Goneau also has experience as a Gatineau city councillor and was recently elected second vice-president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

During rush hour one day last week, she unveiled details of her own transit and transportation plan from a Gatineau overpass as a river of red taillights inched along Maisonneuve Boulevard below.

Coun. Sylvie Goneau wants to ease transit and traffic headaches for Gatineau residents. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

"The growth isn't stopping," said Goneau. "So the reality is, if you're not willing to look at how you're going to improve your road network and your transit system, you're not listening to the population."

All five mayoral candidates have released detailed transit and transportation plans, but only Pedneaud-Jobin's includes a big push to access federal funding for light rail before that money dries up.

Party system

Pedneaud-Jobin was the first mayor to introduce a party system to Gatineau city council, although it's nothing new in other Quebec cities including Montreal and Quebec City. After the 2013 election, only four of Gatineau's 18 councillors belonged to Pedneaud-Jobin's Action Gatineau party.

This time he's hoping to bring a majority slate.

"If we want the LRT to cross to Gatineau we need people that believe in the LRT. We need people that share that vision. And for big issues like this, if we agree that this is necessary ... we can go way faster."

Le Droit's political columnist Pierre Jury noted Pedneaud Jobin has had a difficult term without majority support around the council table.

"He had to fight really hard to get his budget passed and there was constant heckling at the table," Jury said. "It's up to him to prove things will work better and faster."

Maxime Pednaud-Jobin, right, is asking Gatineau voters for a second mandate as mayor. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Party poopers

But other candidates believe the party system restricts councillors' independence.

Tassé said there have been enough closed door meetings and whipped votes at Gatineau City Hall.

"We want councillors who vote for what's best for the citizens they represent," he said.

Goneau agreed councillors at the local level need to be independent to meet the needs of their constituents.

"You should have a political debate and move your city forward. It's what every other major city across Canada does," she said.

Some candidates believe the party system introduced to Gatineau city council by Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin interferes with councillors' ability to represent their residents. (CBC)

Le Droit commissioned the only poll during the campaign. The telephone survey of 654 eligible voters by Segma Recherche was carried out Oct. 10-14.

It put Pedneaud-Jobin ahead 53 with per cent, followed by Tassé with 23.9% and Goneau with 13.7%. Bélanger, and Bergeron each received 4.7%.

The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.8 per cent, 19 times out of 20.