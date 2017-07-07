Two eastern Ontario counties have decided to allow communities that sit on a proposed multi-use trail to divert snowmobile and ATV traffic into the countryside — as long as the communities foot the bill.

The 296-kilometre trail will be built along a one-time Canadian Pacific Railway corridor that connected Smiths Falls to Mattawa, and which passes through Carleton Place, Almonte, Arnprior, Pembroke and Petawawa.

The largest single stretch of the corridor — roughly 219 kilometres' worth — runs through the County of Renfrew, which approved a motion last week recommending it be designated a multi-use trail.

That would allow cyclists, snowmobilers, horse riders and all other "methods of self-propelled transportation" to use it, the county said in a statement Thursday.

The unanimously approved motion, however, also allows communities to pitch the idea of building a trail bypass that would keep motorized traffic away from populated centres.

It echoes a similar motion approved earlier in June by Lanark County, which the rail corridor also passes through. The approved motions allow communities to twin the trail in busy spots.

Already being used unofficially

The two counties, along with the Township of Papineau-Cameron, bought the rail corridor for $500,000 from Canadian Pacific, which also received an official tax receipt for the value of the land, assessed at $77.2 million.

The corridor no longer contains any rail tracks.

Renfrew County warden Jennifer Murphy said that so far, none of her county's communities had approached her with plans to divert the vehicles — but she noted that could change in the coming weeks and months.

"Renfrew County has a lot of greenspace. I think if it's necessary, bypassing a municipality's downtown core wouldn't be the most difficult thing," Murphy said.

"If they would like to consider a bypass or some other alternative, and are prepared to support and fund them, we would be open to that. Because we certainly don't want any motorized vehicles causing problems for residential neighbourhoods."

Opposition in Almonte

In Lanark County, at least one community is already preparing to divert that forthcoming snowmobile and ATV traffic away from its residential areas.

Shaun McLaughlin, the mayor of Mississippi Mills, told CBC News Thursday that there's been "a lot of opposition" from the residents of Almonte to having motorized vehicles use the trail, which runs right past seniors' centres and a condo development.

A 296-kilometre multi-use trail slated to be built on a former Canadian Pacific rail corridor would run right past this condo development in the community of Almonte, part of the town of Mississippi Mills, Ont. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

"The feeling is, if you have machines speeding through here, it becomes far less safe as well as quite noisy," said McLaughlin.

Almonte is lucky in that there are already trails running around the community that could be used to reroute the trail, McLaughlin said. The municipality would have to create an annual fund to cover maintenance costs, he added, but they wouldn't have to build new trails from scratch.

More difficult, however, could be convincing rural residents that they don't need to cut through the town — and convincing other members of Lanark County council that the plan would work.

"They want to make sure that the ring route they're trying to create through Lanark County, with this trail and other trails, is not broken anywhere," said McLaughlin. "And as long as we can prove that it's not broken, that there's still good ways of getting around Almonte, then they'll probably OK it. But we still have to prove that."

Work set to begin this summer

As for when it could open, the plan is to begin grading certain portions of the trail in Renfrew County later this summer, Murphy said — particularly near places like Pembroke, Petawawa and Arnprior.

Even though it will likely be years before the entire trail is completed, Murphy said Ottawa Valley residents are already itching to gain access.

"I happen to own an auto service shop in Renfrew, and it sits on the trail. And I can tell you, even right now, people are using it to cycle. I've seen mothers with strollers [using it]," said Murphy.

"So it's nice to see that, since the tracks were taken out, it's actually being used."