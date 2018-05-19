Community demands traffic study before Civic hospital approval

Communities around the future Ottawa Hospital Civic campus are crying out for someone to study the impact all that traffic will have on the neighbourhood — before the project wins city council approval.

The Civic campus relocation to 930 Carling Ave. and 520 Preston St. will be up for debate by the city's planning committee Tuesday.

So far there has been no traffic study done, even though the local community association has been asking for one for years. And currently, the most direct route to the proposed site cuts through a residential neighbourhood.

"It's more important than ever to have a traffic study early in the process," said Luanne Calcutt, who chairs the Civic Hospital Neighbourhood Association's transportation committee.

City to put conditions on approval

City councillors need to change the land into an industrial zone for the project to go ahead. The vote will effectively serve as the city's stamp of approval for the new location, but the change won't take effect until council takes a look at the overall design of the site.

The "hold" being put on the zone also has a number of other conditions, including a traffic study.

The community association said studying the traffic issues after the fact doesn't give them much comfort, considering how serious they think the traffic impact will be.

Right now, the most direct routes to the new hospital from Highway 417 run down Parkdale Avenue or Sherwood Drive. Both are residential roads.

Here's where the new hospital will sit. (National Capital Commission)

It's not clear if the city or the province will change the highway off-ramps to limit traffic on residential roads.

"We don't have the answers," Calcutt said. "We don't know what the design is going to look like to get people from the Queensway to the new site."

Intensification already causing traffic headaches

Some solutions to the traffic woes could be fairly simple, like putting turn restrictions on certain streets to keep people from cutting through neighbourhoods, said Coun. Jeff Leiper.

The question of who will pay for the traffic calming remains to be seen, especially since the hospital isn't the only project that will attract traffic to the neighbourhood.

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper said official approval of the zoning for the new Ottawa Hospital Civic campus likely won't come into effect for several years. (Jean Delisle/CBC News)

"The Canada Lands development on Booth Street, the private sector developments that are going in around Dow's Lake, are also all creating a lot of new traffic concerns in the neighbourhood," Leiper said.

The city would have a role to play mitigating traffic in the neighbourhood even if the hospital wasn't planned for the area, he added.

Leiper expects the zone change for the hospital won't come into effect for several years while the Ottawa Hospital and the city work on the conditions.

The community association said that if the traffic study can't happen now, they'd at least like it to happen as soon as possible.

The new hospital is slated to open in 2026.