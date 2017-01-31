A 40-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly fled a police traffic stop in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday morning, hurting himself in the process as the pursuit continued in Ottawa.

Gatineau police were enforcing the speed limit at the intersection of Rue Jacques-Cartier Street and Boulevard Gréber at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday when they tried to stop a speeding vehicle.

The driver refused to stop and a brief chase ensued but was cancelled for safety reasons, Gatineau police said in a media release issued Tuesday.

The vehicle was then spotted on the Ottawa side of the river, where it eventually came to a stop on a dead-end street, police said. The driver then fled on foot, police said.

During the foot pursuit, the suspect fell on some stairs and hurt his back, police said. Paramedics were called to the scene.

The man is facing charges, including dangerous driving, breaching conditions and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.