A truck pulling a trailer stacked with patio stones lost its load on Bank Street in Greely Tuesday, forcing police to temporarily close the road as debris was removed.

Bank Street was closed between Parkway Road and Meadow Drive during cleanup but has since reopened.

Police are warning drivers that traffic will be slow until all the stones are removed.

No injuries were reported.

Ottawa police said there was no estimate on how long Bank Street would be closed. (@ConstableSingh/Twitter)

Police are directing traffic at the scene. (@ConstableSingh/Twitter)