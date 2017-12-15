A tractor-trailer parked on a Highway 401 off-ramp rolled onto its driver near Kingston, Ont., Friday morning, causing him serious injuries.

The driver was inspecting the underside of the tractor-trailer at the westbound Sydenham Road exit when the rollover happened just before 9 a.m., OPP said in a media release.

The driver was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The westbound Highway 401 off-ramp at Sydenham Road is closed while OPP investigate.