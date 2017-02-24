Five vehicles were significantly damaged when a tractor-trailer's dual wheel fell off on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., on Friday morning.

The tractor-trailer — carrying 30,000 kilograms of a flammable liquid at the time — was heading east on the highway when the dual wheel fell off at about 7 a.m., according to OPP.

Three cars and two transport trucks travelling behind the tractor-trailer either struck the dual wheel or were struck by it.

No one was injured and there were no leaks of flammable liquid, OPP said.

On social media, OPP said other wheels on the tractor-trailer were loose:

@OPP_ER Here's a closer look at the wheels which were loose and close to separating. pic.twitter.com/Gba4mUHWT3 — @OPP_ER

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a man from Port Colborne, Ont., has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving a commercial motor vehicle with a major defect, and driving a commercial motor vehicle with a detached wheel.

The company that owns the tractor-trailer, Element Bulk Logistics from Hannon, Ont., is facing similar charges.

@OPP_ER Additional wheels were close to falling off as well. The wheels which did come off struck two transports and three cars. pic.twitter.com/7DlBWWNCPO — @OPP_ER

Here's a closer look at the two wheels that made up the dual wheel that fell off. (OPP)

The incident comes exactly two weeks after 50-year-old Gennadi Brianski from Carleton Place, Ont., was killed when another tractor-trailer lost a dual wheel on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

The dual wheel struck the cargo van Brianski was driving.