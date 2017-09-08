One person is dead after three tractor-trailers collided on Highway 401 east of Cornwall, Ont., late Thursday night.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 401, just east of the Moulinette Road exit in Long Sault, OPP said in a media release.

A tractor-trailer collided with another tractor-trailer, then collided with another.

The second tractor-trailer became engulfed in flames and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said. The driver's identity has not yet been released.

The two men driving the other tractor-trailers were not injured.

A section of Highway 401 eastbound is closed between Brookdale Avenue in Cornwall and Dickinson Drive in Ingleside.