Tow truck drivers angry over police contract

About 60 tow truck drivers flashed their lights and blared their horns in a noisy rolling protest from a police station in Orléans to Ottawa City Hall Monday.

They're angry over what they're calling a "monopoly" certain companies have over towing jobs stemming from police investigations.

"They're pushing us away, and we need public support because enough is enough," said driver Ahmed Kocyigit.

On the move now:about 60 Tow Truck drivers protest down highway 174 from police station in Orleans-they say monopoly contract with single company not good for anyone <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/reada5yNEg">pic.twitter.com/reada5yNEg</a> —@onthebeat1

His brother, Ozzy Kocyigit, complained it's getting harder for the family business to cover expenses.

"We're put into a hard spot where we're having a hard time being able to feed our families, pay our rent," he said.

Under the contract, police investigating a collision must turn to certain companies for what's called "a secure tow."

Brother Ozzy and Ahmed Kocyigit complain they've been prevented from taking legitimate jobs on the side of the road, as authorities use the contract to prevent access to all kinds of jobs. Ahmed says he doesn't want to end up on welfare, "I want to work." (Amanda Pfeffer, CBC)

Contract already subject of lawsuit

Two companies currently have the right to offer "secure towing" in Ottawa: Ottawa Metro Towing and Recovery in the city's east end, and Metro Towing and Recovery in the west.

Family business: Ahmed Alaisa, Wazzi Mohammadi, and Alan Kadir say their family has operated Jonny's Towing Canada for years, but business is getting tough. (Amanda Pfeffer, CBC)

A lawsuit launched by a third company, Gervais Motors, argues the two companies are actually one and the same.

Gervais is suing for $5 million in lost profit, alleging the companies conspired in bid-rigging with the city.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

The winding parade of tow trucks make their way to Ottawa City Hall by mid-day to take their message to city officials. (Amanda Pfeffer)

The protesters complain they're being excluded from legitimate jobs, and often face hostile reactions from police officers at the scene.

Protest organizer Ali Awada said tow truck drivers are often called vultures and crooks.

Neither the city nor Ottawa police responded to requests for comment about the drivers' claims.

Police memo

CBC has obtained an internal police memo to officers from earlier this year advising them to stick to the contract.

"Please do not randomly give a tow to any tow trucks on scene just to clear the scene as you may be responsible for the solicitation of that tow and can also be charged by professional standards."

The memo does state that if there is no investigation of the collision, drivers have the right to pick their own company.

"When the owner or driver is unable or unwilling to arrange for the removal of a vehicle that is obstructing or interfering with traffic, the investigating officer shall engage the services of a towing service authorized under contract to the Ottawa Police Service."

'We're all feeling it'

Awada said it's starting to take a big bite out of the business for everyone else.

"We're all feeling it," said Awada.

"It's a very competitive industry but when you have almost every towing company here today, it shows something. I have a child, I have a family. It's a business. It's our livelihood and we just want a fair opportunity," he said.

Ottawa tow truck operators and drivers began their protest rally at the Orléans police station. The parade of flashing lights would wind down highway 174 to the downtown police station, then on to City Hall. (Amanda Pfeffer)

Not everyone is sympathetic with the plight of towing companies, however.

Coun. Scott Moffatt tweeted this morning: "What are tow truck drivers protesting? Their unregulated market where they can gouge unassuming customers left, right and centre?"