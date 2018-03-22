An Ottawa tow truck operator has been charged with aggravated assault because of a confrontation that happened as he was trying to convince a crash victim to get a tow.

Ottawa police said the 28-year-old male was at the scene of a collision on Riverside Drive south of Mooney's Bay on March 8.

He was trying to get one of the people involved a crash to accept a tow from him, police said, when a 71-year-old man approached.

Police said a verbal confrontation between the two escalated to the point where the accused seriously injured the victim.

The tow truck operator was charged with aggravated assault on Monday.

Police said he has been released from custody with a promise to appear in court later.