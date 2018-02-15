Police in Toronto have arrested a man accused of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Omar Rashid-Ghader.

A special unit of Toronto Police arrested Mustafa Yusuf Ahmed, 30, who has been wanted in connection with Rashid-Ghader's homicide since August 2016.

In the early morning of Aug. 14, 2016, a police officer was parked nearby when he saw people streaming out of the now closed Sentral Nightclub in the Byward Market saying someone had been shot.

Ottawa police had been looking for Mustafa Ahmed in relation to the fatal shooting since 2016. (Ottawa Police)

When police and paramedics went inside the club they found Rashid-Ghader inside, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 33-year-old Rashid-Ghader was pronounced dead at the scene.

A warrant was sworn for Ahmed on the date of the shooting, but police had not located him before Thursday.

He is scheduled to appear in an Ottawa court Friday.