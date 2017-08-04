Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for much of the Ottawa region, as well as a severe thunderstorm watch.

Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden, Killaloe, Arnprior and Calabogie are experiencing conditions "favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes," said the weather agency.

A tornado watch has also been issued for Bon Echo.

Environment Canada's tornado watch for Renfrew, Barry's Bay, Pembroke, Bancroft, Kingston and Kaladar has now ended.

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Hawkesbury, Pembroke, Kemptville and Barry's Bay.

People are urged to take cover if threatening weather approaches, according to the alerts.

Torrential rain and large chunks of hail are also likely in the afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada's weather bulletin for Gatineau said there is the potential for "dangerous thunderstorms" that can produce damaging wind gusts, hail and torrential rain. The storms can also produce tornadoes.