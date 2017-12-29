The past year was a busy one for Ottawa — with big celebrations and heartbreaking losses.

CBC Ottawa's most watched Facebook videos in the past 12 months give an overview of some of the big news stories of 2017, as readers kept their eyes peeled to Canada 150 events and the devastating floods in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Fireworks on the Hill

Our most viewed video on Facebook is the spectacular Canada Day fireworks on Parliament Hill. The video begins with an introduction from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly and a performance by Toronto's Choir! Choir! Choir!.

Aerial view of the floods

The second most viewed video comes from May, during the disastrous flooding in the region, when we filmed live from a helicopter to get a look at the damage along the Ottawa River.

La Machine

Next on the list is a video of Kumo, the giant spider that was part of the Canada 150 summer hit La Machine, waking up from her slumber on top of the Notre-Dame Cathedral on Sussex Drive.

The La Machine finale comes in as our fourth most watched video, with an epic battle between Kumo and Long Ma, the half-horse and half-dragon, at the Canadian War Museum.

Victims of the floods

The last video on our list is a heartbreaking one. In May, we spoke to four victims from the spring floods as they tried to keep the water away from their homes.