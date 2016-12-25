There was no shortage of big news stories in Ottawa this year, but when it comes to the year's top videos, good things came in small packages. A cyclist with a hobby for the digital age. A heated moment in a city council meeting. A young boy with a song for a baby girl.

Here are five that stood out for us, and judging by how many watched, they stood out for you, too.

Walking a mile in her heels

The skirt-wearing male servers at Union 613 only managed to last an hour or two before ditching their heels, but their attire had a point beyond their stilettos.

The male staff decided to dress up after a CBC Marketplace story on restaurant dress codes found many women felt compelled to wear sexy outfits — including high heels, tight skirts and heavy makeup — to keep their jobs.

It was an eye-opener for staff and something about the attempt drew people to the event. Jennifer Hatchard, who quit one job because of the dress requirements, said the event reinforced how ridiculous the double standard was.

"Seeing them wearing heels and short skirts is really something. I wanted to come down and be a part of it," she said.

Cycleangelo

Stephen Lund's bike is his brush, the road his canvas, and when he came to Ottawa, he made another masterpiece — a figure based on the famous Leonardo Da Vinci drawing called the Vitruvian Man.

His unique passion and beautiful cycling art made for a compelling story, in any medium.

A song for Everley

Landon Bedor heard about Everley Yolkowskie's rare, incurable disease from his mother and he decided to do something.

The 10-year-old boy from Smiths Falls, Ont., wrote a song and then went to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario to perform it for the baby girl.

Bedor said they both got a lot of it.

"She was smiling and she made me feel really awesome," Landon said.

'Do you know what you are doing?'

As members of Ottawa city council voted to legalize ride-hailing service Uber, taxi driver Tony Hajjar had enough. Ignoring attempts to calm him down, Hajjar pointed at the assembled council and let them have it.

"Do you know what you are doing? Any of you know? How many lives you are ruining?"

His speech was the culmination of nearly two years of frustration for Ottawa taxi drivers. At first, drivers and plate owners fought against Uber's arrival alongside the city, but then they became increasingly frustrated with what they perceived as the city's inaction.

When council voted to legalize Uber in the spring, many drivers felt betrayed. Hajjar's speech captured that frustration.

T-rex pack does yoga

It felt like a long year, and at times the news wore us down.

Public servants suddenly found it hard to get a proper paycheque. There were chilling murder and abuse trials, and a big spike in homicides in the city. And light rail construction and an unexpected sinkhole made everyone's daily commute a grind.

So maybe it's not surprising that the number one video we posted to Facebook was a pack of Museum of Nature T-rex mascots doing yoga on Parliament Hill. Because sometimes we need to just relax.