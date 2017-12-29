Canada's 150th birthday party brought a number of major sporting events to Ottawa-Gatineau — and that led to some very memorable moments

Here's the rundown of five of the top local sports stories of 2017, from hometown curlers qualifying for the Olympics to a Grey Cup game so cold the halftime entertainment showed up on a dogsled.

Denis Shapovalov hits umpire with tennis ball

Canada's Davis Cup game against Great Britain in January was the first time the prestigious international tournament had been held in Ottawa since the 1990s.

But with the series tied at two matches apiece, teen phenom Denis Shapovalov — in a moment of regrettable youthful exuberance — smashed a ball in frustration that inadvertently struck umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye.

The shocked crowd fell silent, Gabas had to be taken to a local hospital, and Canada ended up defaulting the must-win match.

Shapovalov apologized profusely and would go on to regain much of that lost goodwill by swiftly becoming the country's next great men's tennis hope.

Photo by Justin Tang/Canadian Press

Henry Burris hangs it up

Henry Burris clearly wanted to go out on top.

In 2016, the 41-year-old veteran quarterback led the Ottawa Redblacks to the city's first Grey Cup title in 40 years. He was also named the game's MVP.

Then, in January, he announced he was leaving the game, retiring with the third-most passing yards (63,227) and touchdowns (374) in CFL history.

The Redblacks could certainly have used the veteran's presence in 2017 — especially after replacement Trevor Harris ended up on the six-game injury list with a sprained shoulder.

Without Burris at the helm, the team failed to defend its Grey Cup title, falling to Saskatchewan in the playoffs.

​Photo by Frank Gunn/Canadian Press

Sens make improbable playoff run

Few picked the Ottawa Senators to go as far in the NHL playoffs as they did in 2017. The Sens finished second in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division.

But despite that regular season record, the team actually gave up more goals than it scored.

Still, thanks to some stellar overtime performances they bested the Boston Bruins in six games in the first round, then did the same thing to the favoured New York Rangers in the second.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, the eventual Stanley Cup winners, finally brought an end to the Sens' playoff run — but it took a double overtime win in Game 7 to finish off the plucky upstarts.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Thrilling Grey Cup turns white with snow

When your halftime entertainer gets hauled onto the field via dogsled, you know you're watching CFL football in December.

Shania Twain's canine escorts were just one highlight of a thrilling 105th Grey Cup at TD Place, played in conditions that resembled the inside of a snow globe.

The Toronto Argonauts beat the Calgary Stampeders 27-24, kicking a go-ahead field goal in the final minute and then hauling in an interception with moments left to seal the comeback victory.

Photo by Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press

Rachel Homan qualifies for Olympics on home ice

It would have been a big year for Ottawa skip Rachel Homan even if she hadn't qualified for the Olympics.

Heading into December's Roar of the Rings in Ottawa, Homan had already won three Scotties Tournament of Hearts and the world championships earlier this year.

Her foursome lost its first match at Roar of the Rings' qualifying tournament, but that was it.

The Homan rink steamrolled the rest of the way, winning the final — and a spot in Pyeongchang — with a 6-5 win over Alberta's Chelsea Carey.

Photo by Justin Tang/Canadian Press

Other stories from 2017: Gabriela Dabrowski becomes the first Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam tennis championship; Erica Wiebe stars on India's pro wrestling circuit, Ottawa plays host to the NHL's outdoor classic; Gatineau minor hockey is rocked by sexual impropriety allegations; Michael Woods emerges as a threat on the world cycling tour; LPGA star Brooke Henderson continues her winning ways; Ottawa Fury FC star Julian de Guzman announces his retirement.