Members of Ottawa's Muslim community are teaming up with a well-known Indigenous artist to explore the difficult topic of reconciliation in Canada.

For more than a decade the Canadian Council of Muslim Women has been holding meetings to reflect on interesting books and ideas.

But when the Truth and Reconciliation Commission released its report in 2015, the women decided to do more to help foster reconciliation in Canada.

"[We] attended the report and found it really thought-provoking, because here we are, a group of people who lived most of our lives in Canada, [and] the struggle of Indigenous people and the residential school system are facts that we knew very little about," Ferrukh Faruqui said Thursday in an interview with CBC Radio's All in a Day.

So the organization invited Tomson Highway, a well-known Indigenous playwright, author and musician to speak at Thursday's "Books and Biryani" event.

While the Muslim community may face its own issues with acceptance, Faruqui said, it's important to see the struggle for for reconciliation through the experiences of others.

"Given the scrutiny Canadian Muslims are under, I thought we should take a step back and put things in perspective."

A marathon, not a sprint

Highway will be reading from his latest book, a collection of almost 200 analyses of plays and stories, and sharing some of his music.

"It's a privilege to have been asked," he said. "Artists are doctors, too, but we work not with the human body but the human spirit."

Faruqui, a physician, agreed. She added she feels reconciliation isn't "a sprint, but a marathon."

In that sentiment lies Highway's motivation.

"That's why I'm here, to continue to spread that healing," he said.

The event will take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Centretown United Church.