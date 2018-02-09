The Ottawa Senators announced several management changes today, including news that president and CEO Tom Anselmi will be leaving the team.

In a press release, the team thanked Anselmi for his "contributions to the organization" and wished him the best. No reason was given for his departure.

Anselmi stepped into the role in January 2017, replacing longtime president Cyril Leeder. Anselmi had previously spent 17 years with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) in a variety of roles.

The team also announced that general manager Pierre Dorion has signed a three-year contract extension.

The goal of the shakeup is to eventually get the team a Stanley Cup, said team owner Eugene Melnyk in a statement.

"Having come within one goal of last season's Stanley Cup final, we were hopeful entering this season," he said. "Obviously, our results have challenged those expectations."