An 18-month-old boy was taken to hospital in critical condition with severe burns to his face and limbs after a fire started in his crib in Ottawa early this morning.

The fire at a home at 84 Gowrie Dr., near Terry Fox Drive and Hazeldean Road in the suburb of Kanata, started just after 2 a.m. ET, Ottawa firefighters said.

The child was sheltered in a fire truck until paramedics arrived. He was then taken to hospital with specialized burn dressings, accompanied by his mother.

The father, 35, was taken to hospital in stable condition, suffering from smoke inhalation, paramedics said.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the home, and it took about half an hour to bring it under control. Damage is estimated at about $120,000 and the family will be temporarily homeless, firefighters said.

An Ottawa fire investigator was sent to the home to look into the cause of the blaze. No update was available later Wednesday morning.