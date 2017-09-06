The Canadian Forces Military Police is seeking the public's help finding an officer who's been missing for nearly two weeks.

The Department of National Defence says Capt. Timothy Bowman was last seen in Kingston, Ont., on Aug. 26. (Department of National Defence)

They provided no other details about the 36-year-old's location or activities at the time.

They say military police are currently involved in the search for Bowman, who is described as a six-foot-tall man with short blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Bowman's whereabouts is asked to contact military police at 613-541-5010, ext. 2044.

Officers with the Kingston Police Service could not immediately be reached for comment.