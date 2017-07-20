It's been nearly nine years since two Indigenous teenagers disappeared from Maniwaki, Que., just outside Kitigan Zibi First Nation.
Here's a look back at the major developments in the case, so far.
The disappearance - September 2008
- Maisy Odjick, 16, and Shannon Alexander, 17, are last seen in Maniwaki, Que. on Sept. 6, 2008, before heading out for a night of dancing.
- Police publicize their disappearance when the girls do not return to Alexander's home — and her father finds their belongings there the next day.
- Later that month, volunteers comb the riverbanks of the Kitigan Zibi First Nation.
Investigation criticized - April 2008
- Maisy Odjick's mother, Laurie Odjick, criticizes police efforts to find the missing girls.
- She says family members are the ones organizing search parties, because police have always thought the girls ran away.
One year later - September 2009
- One year after the Quebec girls vanish, the families say they're heartbroken.
- Maisy Odjick's clothes, her flute, her camera and treasured photos are still where she left them at the home of her grandparents.
- Investigators say the search is focused in Ontario because a number of possible sightings were reported to Ontario Provincial Police.
Community raises funds for reward - June 2011
- Members of the girls' Algonquin community host a run to raise awareness about the ongoing case.
- The run, which becomes an annual event, raises funds for a reward for information about the disappearance.
Five years later - September 2013
- The families mark the five year anniversary of the girls' disappearance with a march and vigil, held annually in Kitigan Zibi First Nation.
- Laurie Odjick says, while she continues to receive calls from investigators, there are no new leads.
New sketches released - December 2015
- Seven years after their disappearance, Quebec provincial police renew an appeal for information about Odjick and Alexander.
- Investigators release updated sketches of what the young women might look like at age 24.
Tip prompts new search - July 2017
- Homicide investigators receive new information, leading them to search a creek near the reserve.