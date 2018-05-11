Hit and run victim wakes up long enough to help find suspect

The Sûreté du Québec have arrested a man in connection with a hit and run in Thurso, Que.

Police say a 23-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just after 5 p.m. Thursday

The victim remains in critical condition in the Gatineau hospital, but police said he briefly regained consciousness and gave them enough information to identify the suspect and vehicle that hit him.

The suspect was stopped and arrested a few hours later more than 200 kilometres away on the south shore of Montreal.

A 20-year-old man from Saint-Michel, Que., is expected to appear in Gatineau court this morning to face charges related to the hit and run.