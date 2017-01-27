A Thurso, Que., father of a newborn baby girl who died in July 2015 has been sentenced to five years in prison for manslaughter.

Daniel Lefebvre was 25 years old when he was charged in the death of his daughter, who was just seven weeks old.

She was rushed to hospital in nearby Buckingham, Que., before being transferred to a hospital in Ottawa with symptoms of shaken baby syndrome.

She remained in critical condition there until she died from her injuries.

In addition to his prison sentence, Lefebvre must also provide a DNA sample and cannot possess firearms for 10 years.