Police believe the victim of a shooting on Thursday night was not the intended target.

Paramedics were called to Heatherington Road near Albion Road North, around 8:15 p.m on Thursday.

A 20-year-old man was treated on scene for a gunshot wound to the leg, and was sent to hospital in serious condition. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made in relation to the shooting.

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is taking over the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).